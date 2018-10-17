Chinese restaurant owner beaten, robbed by armed bandits in Corentyne

Three armed bandits broke into a building where a Chinese Restaurant is housed and beat the owner on Tuesday morning in another robbery on the Corentyne.

Reports are that at about 2:45h three masked men gained access to the Lot 264 Bush lot Village, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) entity by breaking through a window.

Su Zhi Yong, 45, who operates the Sue Mamoo Chinese Restaurant at the said address, said he was awoken by a loud crashing sound and noticed someone coming into his bedroom.

According to Yong, two men were already in the room and one carried a gun.

The men all wore dark clothing and demanded money from Yong who held out that he did not have any.

The men this publication understands then ransacked the room but did not find anything they wanted.

According to the restaurant owner, one of the men held onto him while the other two took turns in punching him as they continued their demands for money.

The man said he eventually pulled a box from under his bed and gave them $300,000 which was in it.

They then took him to the next room where a 60-year-old relative was.

He too was beaten as the bandits demanded money.

He gave them $20,000 which he had in his pants pocket.

The men escaped through the said window that they came in.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after the alarm was raised.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues. (Andrew Carmichael)