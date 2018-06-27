Chinese restaurant in Goed Fortuin robbed, 2 suspects in custody- Police

Police in ‘D’ Division have arrested two suspects in connection with an armed robbery committed on the proprietor of the New Hong Kong Restaurant located at lot 22 Public Road, Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara.

According to the police, the robbery occurred about 23:00h on Tuesday night by three males, who were armed with cutlasses.

A sum of cash and two cellular phones were reportedly stolen by the perpetrators.

This publication was informed that officers responded promptly, combed the area and arrested one of suspects in a latrine armed with a cutlass.

According to the police, he has since admitted to the crime and is cooperating with investigators.

Investigations are ongoing.