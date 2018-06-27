World Cup: Brazil, Switzerland advance from Group E

MOSCOW, Russia (AP) — Brazil has beaten Serbia 2-0 to top the group and set up a game against Mexico in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

Switzerland secured second spot in Group E with a 2-2 draw with Costa Rica and will face Group F winner Sweden in the knockout stage.

Sweden beat Mexico 3-0 earlier in the day but the Mexicans advanced despite the loss when South Korea upset defending champion Germany 2-0.

A header by Thiago Silva in the 68th minute sealed Brazil’s win after Paulinho scored in the first half.