Chinese businessman robbed outside Vryheid Lust supermarket

A 39-year-old Chinese businessman was robbed of half a million dollars outside his Vryheid Lust, East Coast Demerara, supermarket.

The robbery occurred sometime around 02:00h today as the businessman, Awei Huo Die, returned home from an outing.

According to police reports, the businessman was out and upon his arrive home, he was about to enter his yard which houses the AWEI Supermarket at Vryheid Lust Public Road, he was attacked.

The two identifiable suspects were at the time passing on the road when they pounced on the businessman.

They attacked him and took away $500,000 cash and a cellphone valued $80,000 from the businessman and made good their escape.

The police said checks were made for the suspects in the area but they were not located. Investigation in progress.