Chief Prison Officer dies after crashing into ‘sand heap’ at Melanie

Chief Prison Officer attached to the Guyana Prison Service was on Monday evening killed after he reportedly crashed into a heap of sand at Melanie Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is 36-year-old Patrick Perry of Victoria Road Plaisance, ECD.

Police stated that at the time of his demise, Perry was driving motorcar, PAC 6465 along the Melanie Public Road reportedly at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn and collided with a heap of sand.

His vehicle, police stated toppled several times before coming to a halt. Perry was reportedly flung out of the car and landed on the roadway where he receiving the fatal injuries.

He was seen and examined by the Emergency Medical Team (EMT) at Melanie, where he was pronounced dead. Investigations are ongoing.

