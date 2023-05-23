Friendship youth dies in Soesdyke smash-up

Twenty-three-year-old Joel Alexander of Wilkins Street, Friendship, East Coast Demerara met his demise on Monday after the car he was driving ended up in the path of a motor lorry in the vicinity of First Hill, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The accident involved a motor lorry, GAD 5905 owned by Alabama Equipment Rental and Transportation Service and was at the time being driven by a 32-year-old of Leguan Island, and a motor car, PKK 475 driven by Alexander.

Police stated that at about 16:50h, both vehicles were proceeding along the roadway when the driver of the motor lorry alleged that Alexander overtook another motorcar and ended up in his path.

On seeing this, the driver reportedly attempted to pull to the left to avoid a collision, but the two vehicles collided despite his effort.

Alexander sustained received injuries to his head and about his body and was pulled from the wreckage in an unconscious condition.

He was then taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A Breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motor lorry but there were no traces of alcohol in his system.

He remains in custody assisting with investigations.

--- ---