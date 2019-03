Chancellor of the Judiciary Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards will break the tie on the validity of the no-confidence motion which was passed in the National Assembly on December 21, 2018.

The three judges of the Court of Appeal are currently handing down their rulings.

So far, Justice Rishi Persaud ruled that the motion was passed by the 33 majority, upholding the ruling of the Chief Justice.

On the other hand, Justice Dawn Gregory ruled that the motion was not passed as it needed a 34 majority. The Chancellor is up next.