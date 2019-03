The Court of Appeal today ruled that the no-confidence motion was not validly passed in the National Assembly on December 21, 2018.

The ruling was handed down 2:1 a few moments ago at the Appeal Court.

Chancellor of the Judiciary Yonette Cummings-Edwards ruled that a 34 majority is required.

Justice Rishi Persaud had first ruled that the motion was passed by the 33 majority, upholding the ruling of the Chief Justice. But Justice Dawn Gregory ruled that the motion was not passed as it needed a 34 majority.

Meanwhile, former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall said that Opposition, the People’s Progressive Party will now approach the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).