Chainsaw operator stabbed during argument

A 19-year-old chainsaw operator of Wauna, North West District (NWD), was allegedly stabbed by another man in the area on Saturday evening.

Based on reports received, Cleveland Fredricks left his home at about 16:00h with the intention of purchasing a bicycle.

However, at around 22:40h, the teen returned home bleeding from his chest. Upon inquiring, the young man told his family that he was stabbed by the suspect during an argument with another man.

Without hesitation, Fredericks was rushed to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital where he was seen and examined and admitted to the medical facility. A Police report was made and an investigation has been launched. Up to press time, the suspect, who fled the scene, was not arrested.