Woman stabbed after refusing to hand over “kitty”

Twenty-one-year-old Diandra Rebiero of McDoom Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), was two Saturdays ago, stabbed to her leg after she refused to hand over the “kitty” (strongbox). The incident occurred at Marshall Backdam, NWD.

Based on reports received, on March 6, 2021, the victim was heading back to her camp when she was attacked by a 32-year-old operator of Canal Bank, Port Kaituma, NWD, who demanded that she hand over the “kitty”.

However, after she refused, the suspect reportedly stabbed her to her right-side leg, thus causing her to fall to the ground. He then took the box which contained 12 pennyweights raw gold valued at $180,000 and made good his escape.

Meanwhile, one day after the incident, whilst the victim was in her hammock, the suspect approached her with a cutlass in his right hand and dealt her several blows about her body, causing her to sustain injuries.

Police stated that on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at about 16:45h, the victim reported the matter to the Port Kaituma Police Station. She was taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital where she was treated.

An investigation has been launched into the incident. No arrest was made.