Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) yesterday discovered a gun in an abandoned house at Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to a statement from the Unit, its officers were conducting an operation in the community when they searched an abandoned house.

During the search, they discovered a .22 pistol.

The weapon was taken to CANU’s Headquarters and lodged. An investigation is ongoing.

