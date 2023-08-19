CANU finds over $11M worth of marijuana in Berbice

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) earlier today unearthed a large quantity of cannabis during an operation in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

According to reports, CANU Officers conducted the operation at Sandaka Creek, where they discovered several bags, containing several parcels of suspected cannabis in clumps of bushes along the creek.

The suspected cannabis was retrieved and taken to CANU’s Skeldon Office, Corentyne Berbice, where it tested positive for cannabis, weighing approximately 37.4 kg (about 82.4 lbs.), with a street value of approximately GUY $11.2 million.

CANU said no one was arrested. However, investigations are ongoing.

