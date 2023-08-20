Body of Soesdyke man found in clump of bushes

The Guyana Police Force is investigating the death of Ovril Adamson Pedro, a 34-year-old man, whose body was discovered this morning in a clump of bushes at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara.

According to reports, the discovery was made at about 08:00h today by a 53-year-old fisherman of Lot 2 Soesdyke, who went to the backland (behind his Lot) to ‘catch Iguana’.

While walking through some bushes, Samaroo found the lifeless body of a male. He then reported his discovery to the Police.

The body was examined for marks of violence, but none was seen. A black wallet containing the deceased man’s ID card and a bank card were found in the right-side front pants pocket.

A Samsung Galaxy S9 cellphone was also found next to the body.

The body was escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Center by the Police, where it was pronounced dead.

The body was further escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

--- ---