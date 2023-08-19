Motorcyclists most vulnerable road user – Traffic Chief

With over 30 motorcycle users being killed on Guyana’s roadways so far this year, the Head of the Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Department, Superintendent Dennis Stephen, has stated that motorcyclists have become the most vulnerable group of road users.

During a recent interview with this publication, the Traffic Chief disclosed that 93 deaths have emerged from 80 road accidents for the year so far, of which 29 are motorcyclists and eight are pillion riders.

“…Looking at our statistics as it relates to persons who received serious injuries, motorcyclists, once again, would have been the most [vulnerable]. We recorded 191 serious accidents and 100 motorcyclists received serious injuries,” Stephen said.

He added, “Traditionally, pedestrians would’ve been the most vulnerable road users, who would’ve lost their lives. But for this year, we have a new phenomenon where we’ve observed motorcyclists, including pillion riders, being a [significant] part of that number of persons who lost their lives.”

Last year, there were 62 road fatalities, of which 25 were pedestrians, 13 were motorcyclists and two were pillion riders. This year, 24 pedestrians have died in road accidents.

To address this rising concern, Stephen explained that for the year so far, the Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ministry donated some 300 helmets to be distributed among motorcyclists.

Meanwhile, speeding continues to be the leading cause of fatal accidents for this year, accounting for 64 of the 80 accidents. The Traffic Chief encouraged road users to manage their time and plan their journeys wisely.

On the other hand, Stephen noted that there has been a decrease in the number of fatal accidents related to drunk driving, with last year seeing four such instances and this year, so far, seeing only one.

The recently introduced Intoxicating Liquor Licensing (Amendment) Act 2022 calls for liquor licence holders to play a more active role against drinking and driving, for one, by avoiding the sale of alcohol to inebriated persons who are likely to leave the premises by driving.

“The bar owners are cooperating with us because it’s important for them and also for us to save lives. So, they are working with us as it relates to having persons who are found under the influence of alcohol and rendered incapable of driving–they would call them a taxi to take them home [or] they’ll call the Police to assist in that aspect,” the Traffic Chief stated.

Meanwhile, the Police Force has been collaborating with stakeholders to roll out several measures to ensure road safety especially given the rise of traffic incidents this year.

One such measure is the Respect the Road campaign, which is a recent initiative being rolled out by the Police Force in collaboration with the National Road Safety Council, and Impressions Inc.

While the arrest warrant drive forms part of the enforcement arm of this campaign, the other component involves engaging commuters in a public awareness and education campaign.

“So far we have done several bumper stickers across the country and distributed flyers educating road users on how to use the road,” Stephen said.

