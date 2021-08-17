Canje woman busted with 4.8kg of cocaine at Ogle Airport

A 34-year-old self-employed woman of Cumberland, Canje, Berbice was on Monday morning busted with cocaine at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The woman was at the time an outgoing passenger on Caribbean Airlines flight BW 217 destined for Barbados.

The search by law enforcement officials was prompted after the woman was seen acting in a suspicious manner, police said in a statement.

A search was carried out on her luggage where a law enforcement rank found several packets of milk.

The rank opened and tested the contents of two of the milk packets, using a “narcotic testing kit”, which indicated that the substance was cocaine.

As a result, the female suspect was told of the offence committed, arrested and cautioned.

Initially, she remained silent but subsequently claimed that a man had given her the items to drop to Barbados.

As a result of this new information, the second suspect was contacted, told of the offence, arrested and cautioned.

He admitted giving the woman the stuff but denied knowing about the suspected narcotics.

They were both escorted to the Criminal Investigations Department Narcotics Branch and placed in custody.

The suspected cocaine was weighed and it amounted to 4.873kg.

Investigations are ongoing.