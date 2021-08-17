Complaint against AG Nandlall to NYPD dismissed – GPF

Full statement from the Guyana Police Force

Pursuant to a request of the Honourable Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC MP, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, the Guyana Police Force enquired from its counterpart law enforcement agency in the United States of America, whether a report was made of and against Mr. Nandlall, with the New York Police Department during the month of July 2021; and, whether Mr. Nandlall is wanted by any law enforcement agency in the United States of America.

In response thereof, the Guyana Police Force was duly informed that a report was made against Mr. Nandlall at a precinct in Brooklyn by a Rickford Burke and that the said report was DISMISSED as frivolous and vexatious.

Further, that Mr Nandlall was never “wanted” by any law enforcement agency in the USA in respect of that report as the offence complained of was “non- arrest-able”.