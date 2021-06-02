Businesswoman gets bail for ganja in chicken

A 40-year-old businesswoman was today granted bail in the sum of $200,000 after she was busted with 565 grams of marijuana in frozen chickens.

Jennette Gravesande of Best, West Coast Demerara (WCD) appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court where she was charged with possession of narcotic for the purpose of trafficking.

She pleaded not guilty and was placed on $200,000 bail. The matter has been postponed to June 23.

Police had statement that the bust was made on Saturday morning at the 70km Police Checkpoint in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

During a routine stop and search exercise, a lorry driven by a resident of Cornelia Ida, WCD was stopped by police officers. The vehicle was transporting 12 passengers.

A cooler belonging to one of the passengers, the shop owner, was searched and 11 frozen chickens which contained 11 bulky parcels of marijuana were found.

The woman was told of the offence, arrested and cautioned. According to a statement from the police, the woman admitted that the illegal drugs belonged to her. “Officer I buy this weed from a girl to go and sell,” she reportedly confessed.