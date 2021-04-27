Bus driver charged for dragging driver from car, escaping with over $1.5M

A minibus driver, who is accused of committing a daring robbery which occurred on Monday last in the vicinity of Princes and Laing Streets, Charlestown, Georgetown, was on Monday hauled before the court.

Thirty-two-year-old Sherwin Fraser also known as “Skull”, who hails from Second Street, Agricola, was charged with one count of armed robbery when he made his appearance before Magistrate Sherdell Isaacs.

The charge stated that on April 19 at Laing Street and Princes Street, Charlestown, whilst in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Derick Doodnauth of $1,506,210 and a quantity of other items, property of Health International Inc.

However, Fraser pleaded not guilty.

Following his plea, police prosecutor objected to bail based on the severity of the offense.

She told the court that the suspect was armed and carted off with millions. In addition, she stated that based on CCTV footage, the defendant was identified. She further added that upon arrest, Fraser while in Police custody admitted to the crime.

Fraser’s attorney, Stanley Moore told the court that the CCTV footage is the only evidence against his client. He further argued that the men in the footage were masked and as such it is difficult to posit that Fraser was one of the perpetrators. It was against this backdrop, he requested for bail in a reasonable sum for his client.

The minibus driver was released on $50,000 bail and as a condition for bail he has to report to the Ruimveldt Police Station fortnightly until the conclusion of the case.

It was previously reported that Fraser was arrested on April 23 in connection with the Liang Street, Georgetown robbery, while police are on the hunt for his three accomplices.

Based on reports received, the armed robbery was committed on April 19 at about 10:05h.

It is being alleged that Doodnauth, who is employed as a driver with Health International Inc, had left the office with the cash to deposit at a local bank.

However, while on Liang Street, Charlestown, the driver was caught up in traffic and while he was in the line, the four suspects, who were on two separate motorcycles, circled the car.

Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) footage showed that the bandit pulled the driver out of the car and pushed him down on the road while one of his accomplices reached into the car and grabbed an envelope containing the cash and other valuables.

The men then hopped onto the awaiting motorcycles and made good their escape along Princes Street, Georgetown.