Venezuelan attempts to escape with gun after security guard shoots self to leg

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accidental discharge of a loaded firearm which occurred at around 18:54hrs on Monday at the Allied Health Pharmacy, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara.

Security Guard Ntini Garnette, 21, of Haslington, ECD, accidentally shot himself to the left leg with a .38 pistol which was issued to him earlier in the day.

The gun had five rounds of live ammunition, police said.

Police said after the security guard shot himself, he dropped the firearm and ran into the pharmacy.

The gun was then picked up by Emile Medima Perdomo, a 21-year-old Venezuelan of Lusignan, ECD, who joined a minibus.

The Venezuelan was subsequently apprehended along the Rupert Craig Highway with the firearm.

Meanwhile, Garnette had called and informed his supervisor that he was shot and robbed of his firearm.

He was taken to the GPHC and is currently undergoing treatment.

The firearm, ammunition and spent shell was lodged at Vigilance Police Station.

The entire episode was captured on CCTV.