Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh has announced that old age pension will this year be increased to $36,000.

He said this is a 75% increase in old age pension since the PPP administration resumed office in 2020.

This will benefit over 70,000 persons.

Meanwhile, public assistance was increased to $19,000 monthly.

Last year, old age pension was increased to $33,000 while public assistance went up to $16,000 per month.

In 2021, all old-age pensioners were given $25,000 monthly and in 2022 that sum was increased to $28,000.

