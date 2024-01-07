Bucket of marijuana found during house raid at Yarrowkabra

Police ranks on Friday conducted a ‘raid’ on the home of a 22-year-old female at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, where they found a bucket containing 365 grams of Marijuana. At the time of the Police operation, two other occupants were in the house: a 21-year-old and a 23-year-old – both male labourers.

During the exercise, the ranks discovered a bucket containing several zip-lock bags and one black bag containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis in the kitchen area of the flat wooden house.

Sara Griffith and the two occupants were all told of the offence committed and they were arrested and taken to Timehri Police Station.

The suspected Cannabis was weighed in their presence and it amounted to 365 grams.

The three suspects are slated to be charged.

