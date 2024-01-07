11 homeless after separate fires on Saturday destroy four houses

At least 11 persons are now homeless after a spate of fires on Saturday destroyed four separate houses while a car was also burnt in another incident.

The Guyana Fire Service said it has noted a spike in fires across the country after responding to several incidents over the past week, with five of them occurring on Saturday alone.

At approximately 2:00h on Saturday, Water Tenders #85 and #105 along with Ambulance #15 and their crews from Central, Campbellville, and Alberttown fire stations responded to a building on fire at ‘C’ Field Sophia Reserve, Greater Georgetown.

The structure involved was a one-flat wooden building under construction, owned and occupied by 21-year-old Isaiah Thomas.

As a result of the fire, the building and its contents were destroyed, leaving Thomas homeless.

The purported cause of the fire was a malicious setting by person(s) unknown.

One jet working from Water Tender #105 tank’s supply was used to extinguish the fire.

Meanwhile, at 9:20h on Saturday, Water Tender #116 and crew from the Leonora Fire Station responded to a car on fire at Concrete Street, Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

The vehicle involved was a black Nissan bearing registration number PJJ5730, owned by 56-year-old Lloyd Persaud and driven by 24-year-old Brandon Persaud.

The fire started after a ruptured fuel line came into contact with hot engine components, ignited, and spread to the entire bonnet.

As a result of the fire, the entire engine and bonnet of the car were destroyed.

One hose reel operating from Water Tender #116 tank’s supply was used to extinguish the fire.

Then at 12:50h on Saturday, Water Tender #85, Water Carrier #14, and Land Rover #7 along with their crews from the Eccles Fire Station responded to a house on fire at Lot 66 Remus Agricola East Bank Demerara.

The structure involved was a two-storey wooden and concrete building owned by 45-year-old Howard Samuels and occupied by 36-year-old Tenefa Samuels and her two family members.

The building and its contents were destroyed, leaving all of the occupants homeless.

The purported cause of the fire was an overload of the electrical circuit, which resulted in arcing and sparking and the subsequent ignition of nearby combustible materials.

Two houses and a zinc fence in close proximity to the building of origin were also affected by radiated heat.

Two jets from light pump #85 and water tender #85, both working from an open water source, were used to extinguish the fire.

Later, at 2:20 p.m., the same team from the Eccles Fire Station responded to a fire at Lot 16 New Providence East Bank Demerara.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed a two-storey wooden and concrete building with an adjoining flat engulfed in flames.

The building was owned by 80-year-old Florence Ramsaroop and occupied by 28-year-old Seth Persaud.

As a result of the fire, the building and its contents were destroyed, leaving one person homeless.

Fire prevention officers are currently investigating what caused the fire.

Two jets working from Land Rover #7 operating from an open water source and subsequently a water relay system using two jets from LP #129 were used to extinguish the blaze.

Finally, at 23:55h last evening, Water Tenders #85 and #105 along with their respective crews from the Alberttown and Central fire stations responded to a fire at Lot 262 South Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara.

The structure involved was a two-storey wooden and concrete building owned by 42-year-old Vanessa Lewis, who occupied it along with five (5) others.

As a result of the fire, the building and its contents were destroyed, leaving six (6) persons homeless.

An electrical circuit overload, which resulted in arcing and sparking that ignited nearby combustible materials, is the purported cause of the fire.

Two jets working from Water Tender #105 tank’s supply and one jet from Water Tender #85 tank’s supply in conjunction with Light Pump #129 operating from an open water source were used to extinguish the fire.

The Fire Service is imploring all citizens to be vigilant and to practice fire safety and prevention to avoid any possible fire emergencies.

Remember to equip homes and businesses with smoke detectors, fire alarms and fire extinguishers.

