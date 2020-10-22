Brothers hospitalised after burnt with hot oil at Rosignol

By: Andrew Carmichael

Two brothers are now suffering third-degree burns about their bodies after hot oil was poured on them during an altercation at Murphy Dam Rosignol, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

The injured men are 30-year-old Urawle Fordyce and his brother Jason, 24.

Though the incident occurred on October 11, 2020, the brothers remain hospitalised due to the severity of their injuries while the perpetrators were released on bail.

Reports are that, on the day in question, Urawle and the villagers had an altercation which quickly turned violent.

Jason told this publication that when the family heard of what was transpiring, they rushed to the scene where a crowd of persons was attacking his older brother. He then saw men armed with cutlasses approaching his brother, and as such, he rushed to render assistance.

As the confrontation escalated, several persons turned up with hot oil and poured it on the two brothers.

It is unclear why Urawle and the villagers were fighting. According to a relative, there is no known feud among the villagers.

As the brothers were making their way to the hospital to get treated, they stopped in at the Blairmont Police Station to make a report.

INews understands that some of the suspects have been charged and placed on bail.

Meanwhile, this publication was told that at least two other persons suffered minor burns from the hot oil. They were treated for their injuries at the hospital and sent away.

The Fordyce family is calling for justice.