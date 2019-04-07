BREAKING: Man breaks out of Lusignan Prison

A former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank who was serving time on drug related charges has escaped from the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The escapee has been identified as 24-year-old John Lambert of Lot 158 North Haslington, ECD.

He is said to have been serving a four-year sentence for possession if narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The convict escaped from the Lusignan Prison about 03:39 hrs on 2019.04.07 by scaling an eastern fence at Holding Bay 3.

According to the police, a manhunt has been launched to recapture the convicted prisoner who is on the run.

Anyone with information that may lead to the recapture of the escape is asked to contact the police on 229-2750,229-2019 or the nearest police station