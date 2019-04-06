BREAKING: ECD man shot dead after injuring cops in Station

An East Coast Demerara (ECD) man was shot and killed earlier today (April 6, 2019) after he injured two police officers while in custody at the Vigilance Police Station.

The dead man has been identified as Teon Maxwell, 34, of Lot 1388 Bareroot, ECD.

According to police reports, the now dead man’s reputed wife, Belinda Thomas, made a report of the man threating her. As such, police went to the couple’s residence around 11:40h, where they were confronted by a cutlass-wielding Maxwell.

The suspect was promptly disarmed, arrested and then taken to the Vigilance Police Station. However, while he was being processed in the Enquiries Office, Maxwell reportedly whipped out a knife and violently attacked and injured two Subordinate Officers, who tried to subdue him.

In his bid to escape, the man damaged several windows in the station, the police said. Still armed, Maxwell then made his way out of the building and into one of the Force’s vehicle – the one in which he was escorted to the station in.

The engine of the vehicle was still running and as such, Maxwell drove off but ended up crashing into another police vehicle that was in the station’s compound.

It was during this process that he was shot by the police.

Maxwell, along with the two injured officers, was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The cops, on the other hand – a Sergeant and a Corporal – have received medical attention.

Nevertheless, the police, a “thorough” investigation has been launched and with a number of statements already being taken in relation to this matter.