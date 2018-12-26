Brazilian farmer murdered in Central Rupununi- Police

Police say they are investigating the murder of Elvis Aulicio, 44, a farmer of Bonfim, Brazil whose body was found on a track in the open savannah at Moco Moco Village, Central Rupununi about 02:00h on Wednesday with wounds to his back and forehead.

According to the Police, their initial investigation revealed that the now dead man was imbibing at a house in Moco Moco Village on Christmas day and left about 22:00h.

A male has since been taken into custody for questioning.

Aulicio’s body is presently at the Lethem Public Hospital mortuary.

An autopsy is expected to be done.