Woman’s foot found in dumpsite at Rose Hall Town

The partly decomposed remains of what appears to be the foot of a female was discovered on Christmas Day at a dumpsite at Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice, Corentyne).

The discovery was made by a resident of the town who had ventured to the dumpsite.

When it was found it appeared as though it was pulled to that spot by animals.

Pigs and dogs frequent the area.

The right limb was severed from just below the knee.

At the time of the discovery, a female slipper was attached to the instep.

The calf bone was fleshless, however, the instep was intact with all the toes and toe nails visible.

The Rose Hal dumpsite is open to the public and apart from the Town Council, business persons from the town and nearby communities also use it.

The body part is at the Bailey’s Funeral Home as police are investigating.