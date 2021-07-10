Boy, 19, arrested for rape of 15-Y-O girl

Police in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) have arrested a 19-year-old boy, who is being accused of raping a 15-year-old girl.

According to the police, the teenage girl was left in her aunt’s care on June 23, 2021 following her mother’s departure for work in the interior. However, she reportedly ran away the same day.

Her absence was reported to the police, who conducted an extensive search during which, the teen was located on July 2, 2021.

The teen when questioned about her whereabouts stated that she went to the suspect’s house where the alleged rape occurred.

The suspect is being sought by police as the investigation continues.