Residents beginning to return home as floodwaters recede

Floodwaters have significantly receded in several communities allowing for residents, who were being housed at shelters across the country, to begin returning to their homes, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) said.

All of the persons who were being housed at the Tabatinga shelter in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) have returned home, while 69 persons in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice)have returned to their homes.

As of Friday, 9 July, there are now 184 persons staying in shelters in Regions Two (Pomeroon Supenaam), Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Region Ten. This is a marked reduction of the 257 persons who were being housed in 12 shelters as of July 2.

Of those remaining in the shelters, there are 30 persons at the Barama Building in Karawab, Region Two, seven persons at the Mortice Primary HM Building in Region Five, and 147 persons across shelters in Region Ten.

There are a total of 91 females and 93 males in those shelters.

Water has receded from most of the coastal Regions including Regions One, Two, Three, and Four, with no new reports of flooding. However Regional officials in each of the respective regions continue to monitor the situation.

Water has also significantly decreased in Regions Seven and Eight, where most communities are in a safe state. However, there still remains significant flooding in Regions Five, Six, and 10. Though some areas in Region Nine have improved there are some new reports of rising levels in the river.

Please see below an outline of the situation in the respective regions:

Region One

There have been no new reports of flooding and the Regional officials continue to monitor the situation. At last report water levels had receded in riverine communities and have dropped to normal levels in the Barama River.

Region Two

There have been no new reports of flooding and the Regional officials continue to monitor the situation. In the last report, floodwaters have receded in all previously affected communities including those on the Coast and in the Pomeroon River.

Region Three

Floodwaters have receded from communities previously affected. There have been no new reports of flooding and the Regional officials continue to monitor the Region.

Region Four

There have been no new reports of flooding and the Regional officials continue to monitor the situation.

Region Five

At the Mahaica Creek area, floodwaters have further receded by about two inches, with water having receded from the residential area of Little Biaboo, however, there still remains approximately16 inches of floodwater in Big Biaboo.

In the Mahaicony Creek area the communities of Hyde Park, Easu & Jacob, Mora Point, Water Dog Creek, Karamat, Pine Ground and Governors Light remain inundated with about seven inches of water. In the community of Wash Clothes water has further receded by one inch however there is still approximately 31 inches of floodwater remaining. At Gordon Table flood water level increased by two inches as a result of heavy rainfall and is now at approximately 14 inches.

The entire communities of Burma Housing Scheme and Lower Moraikobai Village remain flooded.

At Abary Creek water has dropped by a further two inches, however, the entire community nonetheless remains affected with approximately 9 inches of water still on land.

Region Six