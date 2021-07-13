Body of man who jumped off DHB found

The partly decomposed body of a male was this morning discovered aback the Pegasus Hotel along the Kingstown Foreshore.

Police said the body has been identified as 34-year-old Vellone Thorn, the man who allegedly jumped into the Demerara River from the Harbour Bridge on July 11.

The incident occurred sometime between 07:20h and 07:35h, and was witnessed by a passer-by who had immediately reported the matter to the Special Constabulary ranks on duty at the eastern end of the bridge.

The matter was then reported to the Providence Police Station and upon investigating, ranks discovered a black CG motorcycle parked on the northern side of the bridge facing west with its engine on.

Thorne had been suffering from a mental illness for the past three years. Family members said ever since he was diagnosed, he had made several attempts to end his life.