Cop accused of beating reputed wife remanded

Sereste Brittlebank, the Police Constable who is accused of brutalising his common-law wife, was on Monday remanded to prison. He appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court on a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm. He pleaded not guilty.

Brittlebank was remanded to prison. The matter comes up again on July 26. It was reported that the cop turned himself in at the Vigilance Police Station after media reports about him attacking his spouse on July 1.

It was reported that he mercilessly beat his spouse until she fell unconscious after she confronted him about being unfaithful. At the time of the incident, they were returning home in a motor car from his friend’s birthday party. He reportedly continued assaulting his partner upon their arrival home.

Following the attack, Brittlebank left the home.

A report was lodged with the Police the same night and the woman was taken to the hospital. The Police rank later surrendered, but reportedly not before calling his spouse and allegedly pleading with her to drop the case against him.

Reports indicate that Brittlebank, a rank attached to the Mahaica Police Station, is allegedly in the habit of abusing his wife while reportedly threatening her on several occasions.