Body of labourer found in Grove home

The lifeless body of a 32-year-old, Grove East Bank Demerara (EBD) labourer was, on Wednesday morning, discovered in his home.

The dead man has been identified as Rayon Angel of Lot 343 3rd St Grove, EBD, who was attached to the Guyana Sure Base.

Inews understands that the man’s body was discovered lying face upward on his bed in an advanced stage of decomposition, clothed in a white vest and a red short pants.

Reports are that the man was last seen alive on Monday when he visited a friend’s home around 19:00h.

Though it is unsure as how he met his demise, no marks of violence was seen on his body, according to the Police.

Relatives are claiming that Angel was encountering domestic issues with his reputed wife, who was living with him at the said address, however she moved out about six weeks ago.

His body was escorted to the Lyken Funeral Home where it is awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).