UPDATE: Foul play suspected in LBI Supermarket fire

Three Chinese-nationals are now homeless after a fire earlier today (Wednesday) ripped through a building which housed their home and business operations at La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The Chinese-owned two-storey building, which housed the A and R Supermarket, went up in flames at around 5:00hrs today.

Chief Fire Officer Marlon Gentle has since hinted that foul play is suspected. He disclosed that officers are probing reports that a male occupant tried to confine the others in the burning building.

According to Gentle, the fire service received the distress call around 5:10hrs and immediately dispatched three fire brigades to the scene.

When the units arrived at the scene, the top-storey of the building was completely engulfed by flames, which was already spreading to two other adjoining structures.

Nevertheless, the firemen at the scene were able to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from causing further damage.