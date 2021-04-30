Body found in shallow grave, suspected to be missing Linden woman

Police in Linden have discovered a decomposed body in a shallow grave at Wismar, Region Ten.

The body is suspected to be 21-year-old Shonnette Odessa Dover, who was reported missing earlier this month.

The body was reportedly found in the yard of the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

The woman’s grandmother told this publication that the family is on their way to the hospital to identify the body.

Simone Benjamin, the mother, had related that her daughter left home for work at a local bar in Linden on April 3 and was not seen or heard from since.

Dover was last seen alive clad in a yellow vest, blue jeans and gold slippers.