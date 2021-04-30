Cop attacks man who was publicly apologising for assaulting police

A Police Constable attached to the Bartica Police Station is now under close arrest after he reportedly punched a civilian several times on Thursday.

Based on reports received, Georgeno Tevrieden who was charged for assaulting two police officers on April 24, 2021 was ordered by the court to publicly apologise to the ranks.

However, he turned up at the Bartica Police Station with the intention of executing the Court’s orders but instead, he was approached by Police Constable Harmon who dealt several cuffs to his body.

As a result of the injuries he sustained, he was taken to the Bartica Public Hospital where he was treated and subsequently sent away. The Constable was immediately taken into custody and an investigation has been launched.