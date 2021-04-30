Pensioner crushed to death by truck

An 88-year-old man of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara was killed after he was struck down by a container truck on Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown.

Dead is 88-year-old Sandy Adonis “Lil man”.

Reports are that the man, who is a known beggar, died at about 17:00h on Thursday.

According to a vendor, who sells within the vicinity of the accident, the pensioner would frequent the area daily.

The vendor said the man usually seeks financial assistance from drivers along the road way.

“The container truck knock he and he fall, but like it hit he head. So, he collapse and dead right there,” the vendor explained.

Following the accident, Police were summoned and the victim’s body was picked up by undertakers from the Lyken Funeral Home.