Boa Vista Municipal Health Department (SMSA) on Wednesday reported that a 44-year-old man is the first patient with suspected condition for smallpox of monkeys registered in Boa Vista.

Online news agency, Folhabv.com operating in Boa Vista reported that according to SMSA, after notification, the collection of the tests was sent to a reference laboratory in Minas Gerais (MG). The patient, who was seen at the Cosme e Silva Polyclinic on Monday (25), is isolated at home.