Authorities still awaiting lab results on Berbice children who died last week

Authorities are still awaiting the results of lab tests conducted on samples taken from three Berbice children who died under unknown or unclear circumstances.

These children, aged 8, 9 and 11, died last week.

An autopsy conducted on the body of 8-year-old Naiomi Raghu of Number 62 Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) had not been able to determine her cause of death.

The autopsy, conducted on Saturday by Government Pathologist Dr Vivekanand Bridgemohan, is inconclusive.

As such, body parts were removed from various parts of her body and sent for testing. This publication was informed that samples were taken from the heart, liver, lung, kidneys, stomach and spleen.

Raghu died at the New Amsterdam Hospital on Wednesday last. She had been experiencing diarrhea, vomiting, and fever.

Meanwhile, nine-year-old Arianna Mohabeer died last week Monday while her brother, Ricardo Mohabeer, 11, died last week Sunday.

The girl died whilst receiving medical treatment at the New Amsterdam Hospital while her brother was pronounced dead upon arrival at the institution.

Authorities have also been unable to determine their causes of deaths and samples were also sent to the lab for testing.

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony informed this publication today that the lab results are not yet available.

Initially, he had told media operatives that the deaths of the siblings, who resided at New Area Canefield, East Canje, Region Six, could have been dengue related but later indicated that more testing was needed.

