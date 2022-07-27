President Ali meets with USAID to discuss strengthening partnership with Guyana

President Dr Irfaan Ali and members of Government met with representatives from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) this morning in Washington DC.

The visiting Head of State and the Deputy Administrator for Policy and Programme, Isobel Coleman discussed ways of strengthening their partnership.

As Guyana, USAID is also keen to address food security, climate change and the Covid19 pandemic.

President Ali was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd; Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud and Guyana’s Ambassador to the US, Samuel Hinds.