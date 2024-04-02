Blinken calls Pres. Ali to continue discussions on support for Haiti

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken on Monday spoke with President Dr Irfaan Ali, who is the current Chair of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) to continue discussions on Haiti.

The US State Department on Monday said that Secretary Blinken and President Ali discussed efforts to support Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council and the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti. The Secretary, the State Department said, also reiterated the United States values Caricom’s support of Haitian efforts to promote inclusive and representative governance.

On March 11, coming out of crucial talks among Caricom Heads in Jamaica on how to return Haiti to a state of normalcy, the regional bloc has announced that a Presidential Council will be established to guide Haiti towards elections and the restoration of order.

Heads of State and officials from a number of countries, both in the Region and from around the world, had gathered in Kingston, Jamaica for discussions on finding a resolution in Haiti, which is currently being torn apart by spiralling gang violence.

At a press conference that followed these talks, a number of leaders and officials lauded President Ali for his role as Chairman of Caricom, in organising the meeting. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in whose country the meeting was hosted, was one such leader.

Also appearing in person at the meeting was Secretary Blinken. Blinken represented the US in the talks and subsequently announced that financial assistance to the multinational force that would be deployed to Haiti has been increased to US$300 million. “Mr President, thank you. Thank you for your leadership today, but thank you for your leadership every day,” the Secretary of State said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who attended the meeting virtually, meanwhile, congratulated Caricom on meeting to discuss Haiti and coming up with a strategy to help the beleaguered country.

