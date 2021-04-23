Bhedesh Persaud & Zane Ramotar top Guyana at CSEC and CAPE 2020

The Ministry of Education today released the list of students who topped the country at the CSEC and CAPE examinations last year.
TOP THREE STUDENTS FOR CAPE 2020
- Zane Ramotar – Queen’s College – 14 grade ones, one grade two
- Naomi Cambridge – St Rose’s High – 12 grade ones, two grade twos
- Christian Pile – Queen’s College – 11 grade ones, one grade two
TOP 10 STUDENTS FOR CSEC 2020
- Bhedesh Persaud – Queen’s College – 22 grade ones, one grade two
- Duvina Seurattan – Anna Regina Secondary School – 19 grade ones, two grade twos
- Swasti Saytoo – Anna Regina Secondary School – 18 grade one, three grade twos
- Geveshwar Rajkishore – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 18 grade ones, one grade two
- Reyan Khemraj – JC Chandisingh Secondary School – 17 grade ones, three grade twos
- Shivnarine Chaitraim – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 17 grade ones, two grade twos
- Shivshankar Chaitram – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 17 grade ones, two grade twos
- Atishta Seenarine – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 17 grade ones, one grade two
- Chaitra Singh – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 16 grade ones, three grade twos
- Tabitha Alves – Abrams’ Zuil Secondary School – 16 grade ones, four grade twos