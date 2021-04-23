ExxonMobil confirms 14 workers test positive for Covid; operations unaffected

ExxonMobil’s Public and Government Affairs Advisor, Janelle Persaud has confirmed that 14 rotational workers supporting the company’s operations offshore Guyana have tested positive for COVID-19.

“All are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms at this time,” she said.

Persaud explained that these individuals have been appropriately isolated to limit the spread of the virus. She further noted that 11 remain in isolation on the Noble Tom Madden, and three have been transferred to appropriate isolation facilities onshore under the care and custody of their employer.

If necessary, Persaud explained that plans are in place to safely transport the remaining positive workers onshore.

“Safe and healthy workplaces remains a top priority for ExxonMobil Guyana and its contractors,” she affirmed.

“We have well-established processes in place to manage impacts related to infectious disease outbreaks, which have allowed us to identify these cases early.”

In April 2020, ExxonMobil Guyana established COVID-19 prevention screening facilities in country and abroad to safely manage rotators coming in and departing the country.

Since this arrangement began, the company successfully transferred more than 10,000 persons without a positive case offshore.

There are medical personnel onboard our offshore facilities and they are taking necessary precautions to monitor the health of the workers and provide appropriate treatment and care.

Meanwhile, ExxonMobil said operations at six drillships and the Liza Destiny FPSO remain unaffected at this time.