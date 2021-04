The country has recorded 214 new cases of the novel coronavirus today, taking the total positives recorded to date to 12,448.

Of this amount, over 1500 are active. Particularly, 16 are in the ICU, 70 in institutional isolation while 1466 are isolating at home.

Additionally, there are 21 persons in institutional quarantine while 10619 have recovered.

The death toll stands at 277.