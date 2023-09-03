Berbician wins Global Excellence Award

Guyanese scholar Ashwannie Harripersaud has received the prestigious award for outstanding contribution to global scholarship from India’s Study Group.

A Berbician who has taught at a secondary school for 20 years, Harripersaud has, in 18 months, written and published 14 scholarly articles in international, scholarly, refereed journals, and has also written three books within that time.

In a momentous celebration of talent, dedication and exceptional contribution to Global Scholarship, Ashwannie Harripersaud has been bestowed with the prestigious Global Excellence Award during an online ceremony held in mid-August 2023. The Global Excellence Award is an internationally recognised accolade.

Broadcasted in 156 countries, the event drew a distinguished audience, including President of the Delhi Study Group, Dr Vijay Jolly; former Director of the University of Guyana Berbice Campus, Professor Daizal Samad; Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors of the New Amsterdam Technical Institute, Dr Walter Singh; and Ex-Mayor of South Delhi, Narendra Chawla, among others.

Harripersaud’s receipt of the award has been considered a proud moment for Guyana and its people.

Professor Daizal Samad, in his congratulatory speech, expressed that one of the joys of teaching is to see one’s students outdo their teachers.

“I am truly delighted that Ashwannie Harripersaud has surpassed such as myself. I thank her for making me proud to be a Guyanese, and I thank her for her contribution to the pool of national and global knowledge,” he declared.

Reflecting on the award, Harripersaud expressed gratitude for the honour, saying she is proud to be honoured internationally.

“I am still quite incredulous that my scholarly work has caught the attention of kind and esteemed scholars in countries far away from my own nation of Guyana. In the blink of an eye, my family has been extended to being one that encircles the Globe, which encompasses nations other than my beloved Guyana. I am honoured to join the international family of scholars,” she said.

During her address, Harripersaud noted that, as an undergraduate at the University of Guyana Berbice Campus, she had the good fortune of having Professor Daizal Samad mentor, guide and encourage her to walk the road of scholarly investigation.

“He set us on a path, and my walking that path has led me here. I shall always be grateful to him, and hope that all other students who fall into his hands will follow that guidance,” she added.

Harripersaud also shared words of motivation and encouragement to fellow teachers in Guyana. “To my fellow teachers at all levels, I say to you that your future is bright if you involve yourselves in intellectual investigation alongside and beyond your classroom teaching. That takes intellectual curiosity… so, be curious. Research and publish in as many academic disciplines as your talent would allow. Surely your students, your schools, your Guyana, and your world will be richer for it. Surely.”

With the Global Excellence Award added to her list of accolades, Harripersaud said, she will continue to be an example of perseverance, innovation and positive change. Her journey, she added, stands as a testament to the power of determination, and the achievement serves as an inspiration for generations of Guyanese to come.

Harripersaud has three additional books that have been accepted for publication.

