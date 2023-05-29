Berbice woman charged with murder after admitting to poisoning husband

Forty-two-year-old Leila Bacchus of Timmers Dam Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam Berbice was on Monday arraigned with the murder of her reputed husband when she appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.

Police stated that between May 16 and 20, she murdered 43-year-old Andy Junor also called “Bull” at their home.

Baccus was not required to plead to the indictable charge when it was read to her by Magistrate Renita Singh and as such, she was remanded to prison until July 14.

Police, however, stated that Bacchus and another relative visited the Central Police Station on May 20 and reported that Junor had ingested a poisonous substance and subsequently died while being treated at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

However, Bacchus was questioned by detectives during which she related that she and the now-dead man have been together for the past twelve years but only lately, he found out that she was unfaithful and has since been ‘nagging’ at her.

Bacchus reportedly told detectives that had contemplated giving Junor poison to consume. At about 17:30h on May 16, she related that the deceased went home from work with an energy drink in his bag.

She admitted that took the bag into the kitchen, opened the energy drink, and poured an amount of poison she had purchased to spray the yard into the bottle.

Shortly after, the deceased started to vomit and it was then Bacchus contacted the man’s sister and informed him that he had consumed the poison. He was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was admitted up to the time of his demise.

