Part-time jobs to be rolled out in Regions 8 & 9 – Vice President

…says some 4500 part-time workers, CSOs to be hired

The Government’s part-time jobs initiative is slated to be rolled out in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) over the coming months, according to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo.

The Vice President was at the time responding to questions about the number of persons who will benefit from the Government’s innovative job solution. Added to the Community Support Officers (CSO) that have already been rehired by the Government, the rollout will benefit almost 4500 persons.

“Already it’s been rolled out in Region One. And Region Seven, Bartica area. So, we still have, I think the people who have been identified in Region Nine and Eight. Those have to still be rolled out. But they will be over the course of the next few months.”

“So, they would be implemented. And this is in addition to the 2500 CSOs that we have rehired. So, at the end of the day they will probably have, with the CSOs and the part-time workers, close to 4500 persons,” Jagdeo further said.

With over 11,000 persons having already benefitted from Government’s part-time job programme, a whopping $10 billion has been allocated in Budget 2023 to facilitate the extension of the initiative throughout this year.

Finance Minister, Dr Ashni Singh said during his presentation that “in 2023, this programme will continue and will be expanded with $10 billion allocated. The beneficiaries of this programme are encouraged to upskill themselves so they can eventually take up full-time employment as the labour market is confronted with a shortage of skills in certain areas.”

The part-time job programme was rolled out in 2022 as part of a suite of measures implemented to cushion the rising cost of living. The initiative has allowed for one person per household to work in public offices in close proximity to their homes for 10 days per month and earns $40,000.

Over 11,000 persons were employed through the programme in Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam); Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara); Five (Mahaica-Berbice); Six (East Berbice-Corentyne); Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), injecting $2.3 billion into these households since the programme started in the second half of 2022.

The part-time jobs initiative was one of a menu of measures implemented by the Government to cushion the effects of the cost of living. Along with supporting farmers and cushioning the net effects of the increased cost of freight and the Russia-Ukraine war, Guyanese are benefiting from a range of tax incentives.

Among these incentives in 2022 was the removal of VAT on electricity, water and data; reduction of the excise tax on fuel to zero; in addition to many non-tax measures, such as the one-off $25,000 relief grant; reintroduction and increase of the schoolchildren cash grant, as well as its extension to private school students; and a one-off $28,000 cash grant for pensioners and cash grants to support small businesses.

