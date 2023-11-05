Berbice teen fatally stabbed

A Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) teenager is now dead following a stabbing incident in East Canje on Saturday evening.

The dead teen has been identified as Shawn Persaud of Adelphi Village, East Canje.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 19:00h.

Police Commander of Region Six, Shivpersaud Bacchus, when contacted Saturday evening said the police were investigating a murder.

Reports reaching this publication indicate that Persaud and the suspect “Lion” were together when an argument ensued and the suspect reportedly pulled a knife he was carrying and stabbed Persaud.

Police are on the hunt for the suspect.

