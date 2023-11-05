Sunil Narine retires from international cricket

See below for a statement from West Indies cricketer Sunil Narine who announced his retirement from international cricket in a post on Instagram this morning:

“I appreciate it has been over four years since I last played for West Indies but today I am announcing my retirement from international cricket.

Publicly I am a man of few words but privately there are a few people who have given me unwavering support throughout my career and helped me realise my dream of representing West Indies and to you I express my deepest gratitude.

Especially my family, and in particular my Father. He is ever present with me when I take to the field and I am indebted to his support and love which carried me through the times I questioned whether the pursuit of my dreams was really worth it. Thank you, Dad, I hope I keep making you proud.

I would like to acknowledge and thank Cricket West Indies, the coaching staff, passionate West Indies fans and of course my teammates who enabled me play at the highest level, in all formats and with some memorable successes.

I am also taking this opportunity to bow out of domestic 50 over cricket. I love representing Trinidad & Tobago, the country of my birth, and to add another title by winning this current Super50 Cup will be the perfect send off.

Needless to say, outside of this it will continue to be business as usual for me in the franchise world for the foreseeable future.”

--- ---