Berbice man found dead after heated argument with son

Fifty-seven-year-old Ramesh Peters, a fisherman of Letter Kenny Village, Corentyne Berbice was on Monday evening found dead moments after he was engaged in a heated argument with his son.

Police stated that the now-dead man and his 29-year-old son were involved in a heated argument in front of their home. However, he walked away leaving his son on the street.

Soon after, neighbours reportedly heard a commotion and upon checking, they saw the now dead man lying on his back with injuries to the left side of his head. A piece of wood was seen close to him.

The injured man was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

--- ---