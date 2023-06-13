2 killed in Long Creek accident

Two men are now dead following an accident which occurred along the Long Creek Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway on Monday night.

Dead are 22-year-old Shazeer Mohammed, the rider of a motorcycle at the time of the accident, and pillion rider, 26-year-old Ryan Boodan, both of Long Creek Red Road Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Police said the motorcycle was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road while a motorcar with registration number PAD 283, was proceeding in the said direction some distance behind.

The driver of the motorcar alleged that the motorcycle, which had no rear lights, suddenly swerved west.

On seeing this, the driver said he applied brakes but because of the short distance, the motorcar came into contact with the rear of the motorcycle and as a result of the collision, the motorcyclist and the pillion rider fell onto the road surface.

They were picked up in unconscious conditions and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where they were both pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of motorcar was breathalyzed but no trace of alcohol was found in his breath. He, nevertheless, remains in custody assisting with the investigation.

